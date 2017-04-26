New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Glanbia Plc
* Delivered good revenue growth Q1 2017, wholly owned revenue up 7 percent reported, 4.7 percent constant fx
* Revenues driven by pricing growth of 2.1 percent, mainly result of improved dairy markets
* Recorded volume growth of 1.7 percent and a contribution from acquisitions of 0.9 percent in Q1
* Outlook for rest of 2017 positive, reiterates FY guidance of 7-10 percent growth in adjusted EPS on constant fx
* Signed binding legal agreements to sell 60 percent of Dairy Ireland segment to Glanbia co-op Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.