BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Glanbia Chief Financial Officer Mark Garvey:
* says sees dairy prices "stable for a little while but hard to see where back half (of year) will go" ; says "may see some further rise"
* says Glanbia CO-OP stake in Glanbia Plc to fall from 36.5 percent to 31.5 on completion of Dairy Ireland transaction
* says to continue to look opportunistically at M&A opportunities in performance nutrtition and nutritionals business in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan