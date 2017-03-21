UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Glarun Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit expects to win transportation equipment supply contract worth 131.0 million yuan ($18.99 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nheD5a
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8983 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.