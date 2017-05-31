UPDATE 2-Norway's wealth fund should be split from central bank - panel
* Final decision to be made by parliament (Adds quotes, background, detail, bullets)
May 31 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:
* Glass Lewis joins ISS in recommending Fiesta shareholders vote "for" all Fiesta director nominees
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc says proxy advisory firm glass Lewis joins ISS in recommending Fiesta shareholders vote "for" all Fiesta director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Final decision to be made by parliament (Adds quotes, background, detail, bullets)
* Independent director, who has been so advised by Panmure Gordon, recommends that Interquest shareholders do not accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)