May 5 GLASTON OYJ ABP

* GLASTON RECEIVES SIGNIFICANT ORDER FROM MEXICO

* LINE IS TO BE DELIVERED DURING FINAL QUARTER OF 2017.

* ORDER IS BOOKED IN GLASTON'S Q1/2017 ORDER BOOK

* HAS CLOSED A SIGNIFICANT DEAL WITH MEXICAN GLASS FABRICATOR CRISVISA FOR A GLASTON FC SERIES TEMPERING LINE