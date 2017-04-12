BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Glaukos Corp:
* Glaukos Corporation acquires IOP Sensor System from Dose Medical
* Says terms of transaction were approved by a special committee consisting only of independent members of Glaukos' Board
* Glaukos Corp - acquired intraocular pressure sensor system assets and related liabilities from Dose Medical Corporation for $5.5 million in cash
* Glaukos- acquired IOP Sensor System for $5.5 million in cash, plus consideration of up to $9.5 million upon achievement of certain milestones
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results