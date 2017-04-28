BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28 Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Nig Plc :
* Q1 group loss before tax of 8.3 million naira versus profit of 167.5 million naira year ago
* Q1 group revenue of 3.85 billion naira versus 4.15 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2qe0A2r Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014