May 5 Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* Announced positive results from innovative Salford Lung Study (SLS) in asthma

* Relvar Ellipta significantly improved asthma control in Salford Lung Study patients compared with their usual care

* Study showed significantly more asthma patients initiated on treatment with Relvar Ellipta achieved improvement in their asthma control

* At 24 weeks a significantly higher percentage of patients with asthma achieved better control of their asthma (71 pct) measured by asthma control test (ACT)

* Statistically significant findings were also seen at 12, 40 and 52 weeks

* Serious adverse events of pneumonia by randomised group were reported by 39 patients (ff/vi arm 23, 1 pct; usual care arm 16, <1 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)