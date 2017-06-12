June 12 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
* GSK and Medicines for Malaria Venture announced positive
results from two phase III studies of Tafenoquine
* Tafenoquine is an investigational 8-aminoquinoline, for
prevention of relapse of plasmodium vivax (p.vivax) malaria
* Headline results show single-dose of 300mg tafenoquine
reduced risk of relapse in patients with p.vivax malaria
* Study met its primary endpoint
* study showed that a statistically significant greater
proportion of patients treated with tafenoquine (60%) remained
relapse-free over 6-month follow-up period
* GSK plans to progress regulatory filings for prevention
of relapse of p. Vivax malaria later in 2017
