UPDATE 2-Home Capital says 'top notch' shortlist for CEO role
* Expenses rise in second-quarter (Recasts, adds comments from chair, director)
June 28 Glaxosmithkline Plc:
* Announces US filing for mepo in EGPA
* Submission of a supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) to United States Food and Drug Administration
* Filing seeks approval of mepolizumab as an add-on therapy to corticosteroids for treatment of adult patients with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
* Regulatory filings in other countries are planned during course of 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Expenses rise in second-quarter (Recasts, adds comments from chair, director)
* Home capital chair says announcement of new ceo will come soon, shortlist of 'top notch candidates'