BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Glaxosmithkline Plc:
* GSK starts phase III study with Mepolizumab in patients with nasal polyps
* Key secondary endpoint is time to first actual surgery for nasal polyps by week 52
* Study is anticipated to complete in 2019
* Study will assess efficacy and safety of subcutaneous Mepolizumab 100mg compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares