June 27 Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* GSK starts phase III study with Mepolizumab in patients with nasal polyps

* Key secondary endpoint is time to first actual surgery for nasal polyps by week 52​

* Study is anticipated to complete in 2019

* Study will assess efficacy and safety of subcutaneous Mepolizumab 100mg compared to placebo