BRIEF-Gleacher & Co reports fifth liquidating distribution

July 7 (Reuters) - Gleacher & Company Inc:

* Gleacher & Company - board has determined to make fifth liquidating distribution to co's stockholders in amount of $0.80 per share of co's common stock

* Gleacher & Company Inc - anticipates that payment date of fifth liquidating distribution will be on or about July 26, 2017

* Gleacher & Company - has determined to seek from delaware chancery court extension of period during which co may wind up affairs under Delaware general corporation law