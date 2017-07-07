FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gleacher & Co reports fifth liquidating distribution
July 7, 2017 / 11:35 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Gleacher & Co reports fifth liquidating distribution

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Gleacher & Company Inc:

* Gleacher & Company - board has determined to make fifth liquidating distribution to co's stockholders in amount of $0.80 per share of co's common stock

* Gleacher & Company Inc - anticipates that payment date of fifth liquidating distribution will be on or about July 26, 2017

* Gleacher & Company - has determined to seek from delaware chancery court extension of period during which co may wind up affairs under Delaware general corporation law Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

