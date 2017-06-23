Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Glencore Plc:
* Glencore increases offer for Coal & Allied
* Says Glencore increases fully funded offer for Coal & Allied
* Has submitted an improved irrevocable binding offer to acquire Rio Tinto's 100% interest in Coal & Allied Industries for US$2.675 billion cash plus a coal price linked royalty
* Says offer has been designed to address points raised in Rio Tinto's announcement dated 20 June 2017
* Glencore offer is fully funded and subject only to a limited number of regulatory approvals
* Glencore offer remains conditional only on approval from China, Korea, Taiwan and Australia
* Glencore believes that there is no legal basis to consider that such approvals will not be obtained
* All cash is payable in full immediately upon completion
* Rio Tinto must provide yancoal with opportunity to present a counter offer
* If offer successful, Glenore intends to mitigate its overall financial commitment via a sale / monetisation of assets of no less than US$1.5 billion
* Offer will automatically lapse if it is not declared by Rio Tinto to be a superior proposal by 6pm (BST) on 26 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.