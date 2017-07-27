FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Glencore PLC reports HY own-sourced copper production of 642,900 tonnes
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Glencore PLC reports HY own-sourced copper production of 642,900 tonnes

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* In HY own-sourced copper production of 642,900 tonnes was down 9% on H1 2016

* In HY own-sourced zinc production of 570,800 tonnes was up 13%

* In HY own-sourced nickel production of 51,200 tonnes was down 10%

* In HY coal production of 61.1 million tonnes was up 4% on H1 2016

* In HY glencore's oil entitlement production interest of 2.6 million barrels was down 39% on H1 2016

* Sees FY copper production 1,330 ± 25 KT

* Sees FY zinc production 1,130 ± 25 KT

* Sees FY lead production 285 ± 10 KT

* Sees FY nickel production 115 ± 4 KT

* Sees FY ferrochrome production 1,585 ± 25 KT

* Sees FY coal production 132 ± 3 MT Source text - Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.