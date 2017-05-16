BRIEF-Ningbo Tuopu plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 million yuan ($62.55 million)
May 16 Glencore Plc:
* Despite concerns around Chinese monetary tightening, repeat of 2015 weakness appears less likely given strong external demand, high private investment
* Forecast 2017 demand growth remains positive
* Overall portfolio well positioned to respond to climate change opportunites for nickel, cobalt, copper units
* Supply disruptions/cutbacks support improving fundamentals for most base metals and thermal coal Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project