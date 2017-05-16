May 16 Glencore Plc:

* Despite concerns around Chinese monetary tightening, repeat of 2015 weakness appears less likely given strong external demand, high private investment

* Forecast 2017 demand growth remains positive

* Overall portfolio well positioned to respond to climate change opportunites for nickel, cobalt, copper units

* Supply disruptions/cutbacks support improving fundamentals for most base metals and thermal coal