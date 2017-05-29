May 29 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg

* Co may be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg