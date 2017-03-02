US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
March 2 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Evestra, Inc. announce partnership agreement for generic nuvaring
* Development on vaginal ring product under way ; cos expect to file an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) in fiscal 2019
* Says secured exclusive marketing, distribution rights for product
* Says co has option to commercialize two additional evestra vaginal ring products, for the U.S. Market
* Evestra will develop product exclusively for glenmark for U.S. market; will get some milestone payments during various stages of development Source text - (bit.ly/2mNpcJX) Further company coverage:
