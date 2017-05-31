BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees
May 31 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Says receives ANDA approval for Atomoxetine capsules
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company