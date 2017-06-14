US STOCKS-Healthcare stocks jump after Republicans unveil plan; banks, staples slip
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Recasts with close of trading, adds commentary)
June 14 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Says receives tentative ANDA approval for saxagliptin tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Source text - (bit.ly/2sqOx3e) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Wall Street's major indexes ended little changed on Thursday as gains in healthcare stocks after Senate Republicans unveiled their proposal to replace Obamacare were offset by declines in financial and consumer staples sectors.