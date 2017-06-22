UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
June 22 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Solifenacin Succinate tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)