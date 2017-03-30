US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 30 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Reports positive results from a phase 3 trial of GSP 301, mometasone/olopatadine fixed-dose combination nasal spray
* Phase 3, U.S.-based trial was a four-arm, double-blind, randomized, parallel group, active and placebo-controlled study
* Study enrolled 1,176 adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older for 14-days of twice daily treatment with GSP 301, mometasone, olopatadine or placebo.
* Says all trial arms utilized same vehicle and nasal spray delivery system
* Primary endpoint was change from baseline in average morning and evening patient-reported 12-hour reflective total nasal symptom score (RTNSS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)