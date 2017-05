March 1 Global Asset Management Ltd:

* Audited results for the year ended Nov. 30, 2016

* FY revenue 197.1 million rand versus 204.5 million rand year ago

* FY headline earnings per share 0.4 cents versus 16.1 cents year ago

* Did not declare a dividend for year ended Nov. 30, 2016 (2015: R nil)

* Cashflows are expected to turn positive during 3rd quarter of 2017