WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd
* Dacheng Bio-Tech entered into construction agreement with contractor
* Aggregate sum of consideration payable by dacheng bio-tech for construction shall be approximately RMB243.89 million
* Deal in relation to construction of production plant for production of methanol in Xinglongshan, Changchun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.