21 hours ago
BRIEF-Global Bio-Chem Technology updates on litigation co was involved in Europe with Ajinomoto
June 30, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Global Bio-Chem Technology updates on litigation co was involved in Europe with Ajinomoto

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Company and relevant group members entered into a settlement agreement with Ajinomoto

* Pursuant to deal, after receipt of payment from group, Ajinomoto and group to withdraw pending proceedings in Europe relating to dispute

* Refers to certain litigations co and certain units were involved in Europe with Ajinomoto

* Litigation in relation to alleged infringement of certain patents and violation of trade secrets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

