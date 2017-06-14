BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on production delays from suppliers
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
June 14 Global Brands Group Holding Ltd :
* FY net profit attributable up 89.4 pct to US$90 million
* FY revenue grew by 11.6pct to US$3.89 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23