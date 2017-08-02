FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 8:40 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Global Brass And Copper Holdings Q2 adjusted EPS $0.82

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings, Inc. reports increase in dividend and second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 revenue $377.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net sales for Q2 of 2017 increased to $377.4 million from $337.9 million in Q2 of 2016

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc - ‍revise our full-year 2017 guidance​

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc sees ‍FY 2017 shipment volumes to range from 500 million pounds to 530 million pounds​

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA to range from $115 million to $125 million​

* Increases quarterly dividend by 60 percent

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc - ‍ board of directors declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on co's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

