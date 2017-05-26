May 26 Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc :

* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal

* Consideration for purchased assets consists of combination of small cash payment plus common shares of Global

* Shares in consideration for purchased assets have value of net gaming revenues from purchased assets over next 3 years

* Purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets for its Daily Fantasy Sports B2B operations in Italy