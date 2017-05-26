US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise as tech stocks gain, oil rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
May 26 Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc :
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
* Consideration for purchased assets consists of combination of small cash payment plus common shares of Global
* Shares in consideration for purchased assets have value of net gaming revenues from purchased assets over next 3 years
* Purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets for its Daily Fantasy Sports B2B operations in Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer