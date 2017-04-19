April 19 (Reuters) -

* Global Equity Strategy: Credit Suisse says continental europe top of composite scorecard, top overweight

* Global Equity Strategy: Credit Suisse adds global emerging markets to overweight

* Emerging markets: Credit Suisse says on a country level, Chinese equities stand out

* Emerging markets: Credit Suisse also recommends Korea and India within a global context. Taiwan offers risk hedging characteristics

* Global equity strategy: Credit Suisse says UK has now risen to second place on valuation scorecard

* Global equity strategy: Credit Suisse stays underweight on U.S., excluding technology

* Global equity strategy: Credit Suisse stays overweight on Japan on view that U.S. yields will rise