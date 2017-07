July 17 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc :

* Clarifies on news article regarding criminal complaint against its unit over its tree-cutting activities

* "Company's affiliate firmly stands on contractual and legal grounds"

* INC has yet to receive its copy of the complaint, which faults it for cutting trees in the mining area‍​

* DENR has yet to conclude its investigation and allow INC to respond to the results