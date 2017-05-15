BRIEF-Seamless gives shareholders chance to buy shares in unit Seamless Distribution Systems
* Seamless announces offering to its shareholders to acquire shares in the subsidiary Seamless Distribution Systems AB
May 15 GLOBAL GRAPHICS SE:
* BOARD INCREASED COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY ALLOTTING 470,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES FOR SHARE OPTIONS THAT HAVE VESTED AND BEEN EXERCISED UNDER COMPANY'S SHARE OPTION PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquires 12 percent stake in Gfi Informatique from Apax France and Altamir