BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Global Indemnity Ltd:
* Global Indemnity Limited reports 2016 financial results
* Global Indemnity Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $2.18
* Qtrly net premiums written $ 113.7 million versus $ 106.6 million
* Global Indemnity Ltd qtrly net premiums earned $109.5 million versus $123.2 million
* Qtrly total revenues $149.9 million versus $136.4 million
* Book value per share as of December 31, 2016 of $45.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.