Russia says places two Eurobond issues worth $3 bln
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
May 18Global Infotech Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Yu Wei as chairman and Cheng Jun as general manager of the company
LONDON, June 20 Sterling fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of England signalled it was in no rush to raise interest rates given the uncertainty Britain faces as it exits the European Union.