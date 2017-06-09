BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million
June 9 Global Infotech Co Ltd :
* Says it completes full acquisition of Shenzhen-based technology firm as planed
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BEUXGY
(Beijing Headline News)
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC