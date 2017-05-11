May 11 Global Invacom Group Ltd:

* Group revenue for Q1 FY2017 declined to US$27.5 million versus US$30.8 million

* Group expects sales of DCSS-generation products to increase throughout year ending 31 December 2017

* Q1 net profit US$0.6 million, reversing a loss of US$0.7 million in comparable period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: