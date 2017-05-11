BRIEF-Wintoni Group says removed Mohd Shariff Bin Omar as non executive chairman
* Mohd Shariff Bin Omar removed as non executive chairman Source text (http://bit.ly/2slKBPX) Further company coverage:
May 11 Global Invacom Group Ltd:
* Group revenue for Q1 FY2017 declined to US$27.5 million versus US$30.8 million
* Group expects sales of DCSS-generation products to increase throughout year ending 31 December 2017
* Q1 net profit US$0.6 million, reversing a loss of US$0.7 million in comparable period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal