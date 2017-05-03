BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Global Logistic Properties Ltd:
* CLH (132) Pte. Ltd., an indirect unit of co acquired remaining 50% interest in CLH Chongqing Logistics Property Limited
* Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of company for FY ended 31 march 2017
* Unit acquired CLH Chongqing for cash consideration of rmb81.6 million from a joint venture partner and an unrelated company
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.