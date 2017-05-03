May 3 Global Logistic Properties Ltd:

* CLH (132) Pte. Ltd., an indirect unit of co acquired remaining 50% interest in CLH Chongqing Logistics Property Limited

* Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of company for FY ended 31 march 2017

* Unit acquired CLH Chongqing for cash consideration of rmb81.6 million from a joint venture partner and an unrelated company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: