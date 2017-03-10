BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share
March 10 Global Logistic Properties Ltd
* Unit has acquired remaining 50% interest in GLP-MC Wuhan Logistics Property Development Pte. Ltd
* Deal for a cash consideration of RMB41.3 million
* Deal for a cash consideration of RMB41.3 million

* Acquisition not expected to have any material impact on net tangible asset value and earnings per share of company
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue