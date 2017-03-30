March 30 Global Logistic Properties Limited

* Update On Strategic Review

* special committee remains in discussions with such parties and that these parties have commenced due diligence on company.

* wishes to re-emphasise that all terms of proposals received (including price) are non-binding

* company wishes to remind all shareholders of company to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares or other securities of company

* Company wishes to update that special committee remains in discussions with such parties

* There is no certainty that any definitive transaction will materialise from, or that any offer will be made