March 30 Global Logistic Properties Limited
* Update On Strategic Review
* special committee remains in discussions with such parties
and that these parties have commenced due diligence on company.
* wishes to re-emphasise that all terms of proposals
received (including price) are non-binding
* company wishes to remind all shareholders of company to
refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares or
other securities of company
* Company wishes to update that special committee remains in
discussions with such parties
* There is no certainty that any definitive transaction will
materialise from, or that any offer will be made
