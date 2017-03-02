BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Global Mastermind Capital Ltd:
* Expected to record an increase in loss for year, attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected result due to absence of gain on disposal of subsidiaries as recognised for year ended 31 Dec 2015
* Expected result due to increase in impairment loss recognised in respect of available-for-sale financial assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.