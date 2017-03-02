March 2 Global Mastermind Capital Ltd:

* Expected to record an increase in loss for year, attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016

* Expected result due to absence of gain on disposal of subsidiaries as recognised for year ended 31 Dec 2015

* Expected result due to increase in impairment loss recognised in respect of available-for-sale financial assets