BRIEF-CBK Holdings posts FY loss HK$8.1 million
* Announcement of annual results for the year-ended 31 March 2017
June 13 Global Mastermind Holdings Ltd
* Kingston Securities entered into placing agreement, pursuant to which co agreed to place, up to 710.5 million placing shares
* Deal for placing price of HK$0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announcement of annual results for the year-ended 31 March 2017
* Directors do not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31st March, 2017