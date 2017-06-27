US STOCKS-Wall St rises as bank stocks gain, tech rebounds
* KB Home, General Mills rise after strong quarterly earnings
June 27 Global Medical Reit Inc
* Global Medical Reit Inc. Provides update to cardiologists of lubbock acquisition
* Global Medical Reit - since announcement of acquisition of cardiac clinic, surgery partners inc is only going to be guaranteeing about 52% of rent payments
* Global Medical Reit Inc - guaranteeing of about 52% of rent payments was due to legal restrictions on percentage of lease payments it may guarantee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KB Home, General Mills rise after strong quarterly earnings
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.