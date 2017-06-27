June 27 Global Medical Reit Inc

* Global Medical Reit Inc. Provides update to cardiologists of lubbock acquisition

* Global Medical Reit - since announcement of acquisition of cardiac clinic, surgery partners inc is only going to be guaranteeing about 52% of rent payments

* Global Medical Reit Inc - guaranteeing of about 52% of rent payments was due to legal restrictions on percentage of lease payments it may guarantee