Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Global Medical Reit Inc:
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces common stock offering
* Announced commencement of an underwritten public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock
* Global Medical - expects to grant underwriters 30-day option to purchase additional 525,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any
* Global Medical REIT -intends to use net proceeds to repay $25 million of outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility & to fund acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.