June 5 Global Medical REIT Inc:

* Global Medical REIT Inc provides acquisition update and announces guidance ranges for the third and fourth quarters of 2017

* Global Medical REIT Inc sees Q3 affo per share $0.18, sees Q4 AFFO per share between $0.19 to $0.20

* Global Medical REIT Inc sees Q3 normalized AFFO per share $0.19, sees Q4 normalized AFFO per share $0.20