BRIEF-Gree Real Estate names Lin Qiang as president
June 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Lin Qiang as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1FzChS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 GLOBAL MENKUL DEGERLER:
* Q1 REVENUE OF 2.22 BILLION LIRA ($620.08 MILLION) VERSUS 2.0 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 382,782 LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5802 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog opened a public consultation on Tuesday to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.