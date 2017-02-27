BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Global Net Lease Inc:
* Global Net Lease announces operating results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Global Net Lease Inc - qtrly revenue $ 52.8 million versus $ 56.0 million
* Global Net Lease Inc - qtrly nareit defined FFO per common share $ 0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, May 29 Wage growth in the euro zone will come, albeit with a lag, and generate more underlying inflation if the bloc's economic upswing continues, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.