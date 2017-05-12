MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back before MSCI decision, Qatar hits post-crisis low
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media plunges as it goes ex-dividend
May 12 Global One Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Says it will issue 1,500 new investment units through private placement, to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd
* Issue price is 362,670 yen per unit, or 544 million yen in all
* Effective date May 16
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ml6K3F
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media plunges as it goes ex-dividend
BUDAPEST, June 20 Hungary's central bank on Tuesday pushed more funds than expected from its three-month deposits into the economy to help cut borrowing costs, and said it was ready to ease further if below-target inflation persists.