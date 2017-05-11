BRIEF-Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft's board elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman
May 11 Global Palm Resources Holdings Ltd
* Q1 revenue 148.47 billion rupaih up 72 percent
* Gross profit increased by rp34.3 billion, from rp10.8 billion in 1q2016 to rp45.1 billion in 1q2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman
* Says it cuts share issue size to 835.0 million yuan ($122.34 million) from 1.3 billion yuan previously