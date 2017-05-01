BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Global Partners Lp
* Global partners lp- on april 25 co, units, glp finance corp. Entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Global partners lp- aggregate commitments available in amount of $1.3 billion under agreement
* Global partners lp- credit agreement will mature on april 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.