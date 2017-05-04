May 4 Global Payments Inc:

* Global Payments reports first quarter earnings, increases 2017 outlook and refinances debt facilities

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $919.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $767.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Sees 2017 adjusted operating margin to expand by as much as 110 basis points.

* Global Payments Inc - 2017 adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be in a range of $3.78 to $3.95

* Global Payments Inc sees 2017 revenue to range from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.83, revenue view $3.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S