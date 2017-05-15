BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
Global Self Storage Inc:
* Global self storage reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.06
* Q1 FFO per share $0.06
* Q1 same store sales rose 9.9 percent
* Q1 revenue rose 53 percent to $1.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Brian Ferguson will step down in October and the Canadian oil company also laid out plans to sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets by the end of the year.