UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Global Ship Lease Inc
* Global Ship Lease announces excess cash flow offer to purchase up to $20 million of first priority secured notes
* Global Ship Lease - commencing cash tender offer to buy up to $20 million with respect to its outstanding 10.000 pct first priority secured notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.